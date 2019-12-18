Brazil targets Maersk, Tide Maritime and Ferchem in Petrobras corruption probe

Brazil federal prosecutors on Wednesday said shipping companies Maersk, Tide Maritime and Ferchem were targets in the latest phase of a wide-ranging corruption probe for alleged graft involving shipping contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras.

Prosecutors said in a statement that at least $3.4 million in bribes were allegedly paid in relation to 11 contracts between Maersk and Petroleo Brasileiro SA with a value of 592 million reais ($141.07 m*illion). ($1 = 4.1964 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.