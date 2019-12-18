Left Menu
Act as per law against cab aggregators: HC to Delhi govt

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 18-12-2019 18:32 IST
  Created: 18-12-2019 18:32 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to act as per law against cab aggregators, like Ola and Uber, if they are found flouting the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The oral direction was given by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Rekha Palli.

It came after the Delhi government told the court that app-based cab services have been brought under the ambit of the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, which requires them to get a license to operate in the city. The submission was made before the bench by the Delhi government's additional standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan. He told the court that thousands of vehicles have been seized and challaned for not complying with the provisions of the amended Act.

In response to the submission, the court asked Khan to submit an affidavit stating whatever he had told the bench and listed the matter for further hearing on March 31. "You act as per the law," it added.

The court also gave the last opportunity to the Centre to file its response to the batch of petitions seeking regulation of app-based cab services. It said one of the petitions was filed in 2014 and till date the central government has not filed its response.

The first two petitions were filed in 2014 and 2015, respectively, after a driver raped a woman in an Uber cab. Subsequently in 2017, the court initiated a PIL on its own on the basis of news reports highlighting lack of safety for women in such app-based cabs.

While initiating the PIL, the court had observed that safety norms, required to be followed for operating a taxi in the national capital, were being openly flouted. It had also sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on steps taken by them and those they propose to take to regulate cab aggregators.

In 2019, another PIL was filed by the Art of Learning Foundation for regulation of app-based cab services and ensuring safety of women travelling in taxis operated by Ola, Uber and other such entities.

