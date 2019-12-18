Jamia nagar violence case: Delhi court rejects bail to accused Hanif

Delhi's Saket Court on Wednesday denied bail to Mohd Hanif, one of the accused in Jamia Nagar violence case. While dismissing the plea, Court of Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goel observed that there is reasonable apprehension that he "might indulge in similar behaviour if released at this stage which could not be conducive to maintenance of peace and harmony".

He is accused of burning police booths and pelting stones on the police. Court had on Tuesday send six accused to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the violence, which ensued in the city-state's Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

The Delhi Police had arrested ten people with criminal backgrounds in connection with the violence. According to the police, no student from the Jamia Millia Islamia has been arrested. A major controversy had broken out after the police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests against the newly amended citizenship law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

