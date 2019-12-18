Left Menu
Assam: 46 cases registered, 27 arrested in Dibrugarh in connection with anti-CAA protests

A total of 46 cases have been registered, while 27 people were arrested in connection with vandalism in the district during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, police said on Wednesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 46 cases have been registered, while 27 people were arrested in connection with vandalism in the district during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, police said on Wednesday. At a joint press conference along with Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, Superintendent of Police Sreejith Tiraviam told media that all the arrests have been made with sufficient pieces of evidence against them.

"43 government installations have been damaged fully or partially in the recent acts of vandalism by anti-social elements in the district," said Jha. The Dibrugarh District Administration has thanked the conscious citizens and media of Dibrugarh for their support in controlling the situation.

The administration has appealed all to restrain from spreading rumours. The authority is closely monitoring the persons spreading fake news and rumours and action has already been initiated against them. "Police are also verifying the CCTV and video footage received from various sources. We have also identified the trouble mongers from the video and CCTV footage. Action will soon be taken against them based on the evidence. No one will be spared," said Tiraviam.

"We are also monitoring the price hike of essential commodities after the recent incidents and are taking necessary actions," he added. Furthermore, Jha said that the decision on the restoration of mobile internet services will be taken by the higher authorities after the assessment of the situation. (ANI)

