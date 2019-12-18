Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visits forward posts in Siachen, reviews operational preparedness

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Wednesday visited the forward posts in Siachen Glacier in Ladakh and reviewed the operational preparedness in the sector. He was accompanied by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding, 'Fire and Fury' Corps.

"The Northern Army Commander commended the troops deployed at the forward posts for their tenacity and high morale while interacting with them," stated an official release. He also exhorted them to continue to maintain a high order of fitness and operational readiness. Further, he urged the troops to remain alert to the challenges posed by the inclement weather and glacial conditions. (ANI)

