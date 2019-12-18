Left Menu
Situation along LoC can deteriorate, Indian Army always ready for escalatory matrix: Bipin Rawat

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) can deteriorate and the Indian Army is always ready for escalatory matrix.

Situation along LoC can deteriorate, Indian Army always ready for escalatory matrix: Bipin Rawat
Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) can deteriorate and the Indian Army is always ready for escalatory matrix. Earlier this week Rawat on Saturday emphasized the need to re-organize and deploy military resources in order to use the defence budget in a fruitful manner.

Speaking at Forum for Integrated National Security here, Rawat said that India should tamper its military ambitions with the size of the economy. "We must make sure that economic flight is calibrated with a span of our strategic stride. We must tamper our military ambition with the size of our economy and the budgetary allocation that we receive," he said.

Stressing on the need to reorganize the military resources, he said, "We must cut the cloak to size. Too many tight-fitting garments will not suit us and oversize garments will only lead to avoidable expenditures." Rawat assured the participants of the event that the Army has been working in that direction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

