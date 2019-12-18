IMF board approves financing package to pave way for Somalia debt relief

The International Monetary Fund's executive board has approved a financing plan that will help the IMF cover its share of debt relief for Somalia, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday. The financing plan includes cash grants from member countries and IMF internal resources, she said, without providing any further details of the financing package.

"This marks a critical step in helping Somalia advance the process of normalizing relations with the international community and making progress towards achieving debt relief under the Heavily-Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) initiative," Georgieva said. A decision unlocking debt relief could come soon, she added.

