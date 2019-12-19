No permission granted for protest march for today: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it had not granted permission for either of the two proposed marches, one by the communist party while another under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log', scheduled for later today in the national capital. The communist parties had scheduled a march to be held from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at 12 pm.

Similarly, a march had been planned under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' against the CAA from Lal Quila to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (ITO) at 11:30 am. The police further said that Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort.

In a letter written to the police department on December 17, an organisation by the name of Swaraj Abhiyan had requested permission for a peaceful march from the Red Fort today. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today closed the Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk metro stations, among others, which fall near the proposed site of commencement of march. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.