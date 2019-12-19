Religare case: Court extends ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh's ED custody till Dec 26

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of ex-Fortis healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh till December 26 in RFL money laundering case. The ED had sought seven days remand arguing that Singh needed to be confronted with directors of the shell companies who have been summoned by the probe agency.

He was arrested by the ED earlier this month inside the Tihar Jail in connection with the case. His brother Malvinder Mohan Singh and former chief managing director of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani are already in judicial custody in the same case. Shivinder Singh, along with Malvinder and Godhwani was arrested in October by Economic Offence Wing over charges of siphoning off funds. (ANI)

