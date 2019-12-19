Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religare case: Court extends ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh's ED custody till Dec 26

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of ex-Fortis healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh till December 26 in RFL money laundering case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:54 IST
Religare case: Court extends ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh's ED custody till Dec 26
The Enforcement Directorate (ED). Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of ex-Fortis healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh till December 26 in RFL money laundering case. The ED had sought seven days remand arguing that Singh needed to be confronted with directors of the shell companies who have been summoned by the probe agency.

He was arrested by the ED earlier this month inside the Tihar Jail in connection with the case. His brother Malvinder Mohan Singh and former chief managing director of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani are already in judicial custody in the same case. Shivinder Singh, along with Malvinder and Godhwani was arrested in October by Economic Offence Wing over charges of siphoning off funds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Labour unions criticise Cambodia over fresh blow to workers' rights

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Dec 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Workers making clothes in Cambodia for major global fashion brands face increased risk of abuse due to a new law, trade unions said, as they slammed the government for sidelin...

AAP to launch official slogan for upcoming polls on Friday

Days after the Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC came on board with the AAP, the party is set to launch its official slogan for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party in collaboration with I-...

U.S.-China to sign 'phase one' trade pact in early January -Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the United States and China would sign their so-called phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical scrub.Mn...

EXCLUSIVE-US probe of Saudi oil attack shows it came from north -report

The United States said new evidence and analysis of weapons debris recovered from an attack on Saudi oil facilities on Sept. 14 indicates the strike likely came from the north, reinforcing its earlier assessment that Iran was behind the off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019