UK government says Brexit department to close after Jan. 31
Britain's Brexit department will be closed down once the country leaves the European Union at the end of January, a government spokesman said on Thursday.
The Department for Exiting the European Union was originally set up in July 2016 to oversee Britain's negotiations to leave the EU and establish a future relationship with the bloc.
