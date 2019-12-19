MHA to hold review meeting over anti-CAA protests in country

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will hold a review meeting on Thursday over the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in different parts of the country. Protests erupted across the country over the amended Citizenship Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

At some places, the protest turned violent and public property was vandalised during the agitation. On Wednesday, MHA spokesperson had clarified that the Act does not apply to Indian citizens and they are completely unaffected by it.

"Citizenship of India can be acquired by birth, descent, registration, naturalisation or incorporation of territory. Any foreigner on becoming eligible can acquire citizenship by registration or by naturalisation irrespective of his country or community. #CAA2019 enables foreigners of six minority communities from three countries to apply for citizenship on the basis of religious persecution," the spokesperson stated. (ANI)

