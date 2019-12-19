Left Menu
Catalan leader Torra says to appeal conviction for disobedience

  • Catalonia
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:43 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:18 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The leader of Catalonia's regional government Quim Torra said on Thursday he would appeal a ruling by the Spanish region's highest court that convicted him of disobedience and banned him from holding public office for 18 months.

The ban could take months to come into force if upheld after the appeal. The sentence stems from Torra's refusal to remove pro-independence symbols from public buildings despite orders from Spain's electoral committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

