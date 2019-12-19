Need to make elections accessible for PwD, senior citizens: Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Thursday stressed on the need to make elections more accessible for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens. "While disability is a problem that needs to be addressed more by the individual and the family, Accessibility is a problem that needs more of institutional remedies," Arora said while speaking at the "National Workshop on Accessible Elections".

The Workshop was organized with the purpose of reviewing steps taken by ECI for making Elections PwDs and senior citizens friendly and to deliberate on steps still required to make the process more inclusive and accessible. Arora said that more than 90 per cent disables cast their votes in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

In his address, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra emphasised the importance of sensitization towards the electoral rights of persons with disabilities. "We need the support of all Civil Society Organisations and concerned NGOs to make PwD voters an integral part of democracy," he said. (ANI)

