Security service employee dead in Moscow shooting -Interfax cites FSB

Russia's security service (FSB) said one of its employees was killed in a shooting incident at its headquarters in central Moscow on Thursday evening, Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying.

The FSB said there was only one attacker in the incident and that the shooter did not manage to get inside the FSB building.

