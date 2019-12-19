US reaffirms support to India's permanent bid at UNSC at second 2+2 mechanism

The United States on Wednesday reaffirmed its support to India for its permanent role in a reformed United Nations Security Council during the second annual India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington. The second annual meeting undertook a comprehensive review of cross-cutting foreign policy and defence and security issues in the bilateral relationship between two countries.

The high-level mechanism was hosted by the US State Department and attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with their American counterparts Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper on December 18. In the meeting, the ministers praised the growing partnership between India and the United States, grounded in mutual trust and friendship, democratic values, people-to-people ties, and a common commitment to the prosperity of their citizens, a joint statement said.

The ministers also noted that the deepening strategic partnership between India and the United States is rooted in shared values of freedom, justice, human rights and commitment to the rule of law. They further resolved to work together in the 2+2 framework as a whole-of-government effort to realise the full potential of the India-U.S. strategic global partnership, guided by the shared vision of Prime Minister Modi and President Donald Trump, the statement added. The leaders reaffirmed that closer India-U.S. cooperation is instrumental to promoting security and prosperity in the broader Indo-Pacific region and South Asia, as well as reiterated their support for ASEAN centrality, freedom of navigation and peaceful resolution of disputes.

The United States, at the same time, also reaffirmed its strong support for India's early entry to the Nuclear Suppliers Group. The ministers valued the recent India-U.S.-Japan trilateral summit meetings and welcomed the India-U.S.-Australia-Japan Quadrilateral Ministerial meeting in September 2019, as a means to promote practical cooperation in infrastructure development, cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and regional connectivity.

Reiterating their shared interest in strengthening UN peacekeeping, the Ministers intend to collectively work for the capacity-building of peacekeepers from Indo-Pacific countries that would follow the successful India-U.S. training program for African peacekeepers. The Ministers appreciated Prime Minister Modi's India-Pacific Oceans Initiative and noted their nation's shared interest in collaborative efforts to secure an open, inclusive and free maritime domain, as well as the health of the oceans. They recommended building on the India-U.S. Oceans Dialogue to advance shared oceanic priorities, including combating pollution, fisheries enforcement, scientific exploration, and species documentation in the Indian Ocean, the statement said.

The Ministers conveyed their shared interest in a peaceful, secure, stable, united, democratic, inclusive and sovereign Afghanistan. They expressed support for Afghan-led and-owned negotiations that culminate in sustainable peace, cessation of terrorist violence and preservation of the gains of the last 18 years. The Ministers applauded growing exports of U.S. LNG, crude oil, and other energy products to India, totaling USD 6.7 billion to date. They look forward to greater investments in each country's energy sector, including in oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) sectors and in the development of gas infrastructure.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between India's Ministry of Jal Shakti and the US Geological Survey to promote technical cooperation in areas such as water quality and management. Recalling the historic India-U.S. civil nuclear deal, the Dialogue welcomed the continued progress by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited and Westinghouse Electric Company toward a techno-commercial offer for the construction of six nuclear reactors.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and the founding of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the leaders further recognised space cooperation, including on Earth science and lunar exploration, as a unique facet of the India-U.S. partnership. Furthermore, noting the important role of people-to-people linkages in strengthening economic ties between the two countries, both sides look forward to the upcoming India-U.S. Consular Dialogue to further increase cooperation and discuss issues of mutual concern, including visas and familial issues related to marriage, adoption and child custody.

India looks forward to hosting the next 2+2 Ministerial in 2020. (ANI)

