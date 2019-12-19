Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Facebook EU user data transfer contracts are legal, but risks ahead-EU court adviser

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 01:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 23:53 IST
UPDATE 3-Facebook EU user data transfer contracts are legal, but risks ahead-EU court adviser
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Agreements that let Facebook and other firms send European citizens' data to the United States and other countries are valid, a key EU court adviser said on Thursday, although he left room for such transfers to be blocked if European data protection standards are not met in countries receiving the information. The case is based on a challenge by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who argued that Facebook's contracts do not protect data to European levels, especially given concerns about activities by U.S. spy agencies.

Schrems had also called on Ireland, where Facebook has its European headquarters, to act against the company because it is subjected to U.S. surveillance laws, which he believes could threaten Europeans' rights. Schrems successfully fought against the EU's previous 'Safe Harbour' privacy rules in 2015.

Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe, advocate general (AG) at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), said the agreements used by many companies including Facebook to underpin activities such as outsourced services, cloud infrastructure, data hosting and finance are legal. The court, which follows such recommendations in four out of five cases, will rule in the coming months.

However, he added privacy regulators must prohibit such data transfer when laws of the countries receiving the data, such as the United States, conflict with the data protection requirements of the agreements, known as standard contractual clauses. Schrems said he was "generally happy" with the legal opinion.

"Everyone will still be able to have all necessary data flows with the U.S., like sending emails or booking a hotel in the U.S.," he said. "Some EU businesses may not be able to use certain U.S. providers for outsourcing anymore, because US surveillance laws requires these companies to disclose data to the National Security Agency (NSA)."

"It is really upon the United States to ensure baseline privacy protections for foreigners. Otherwise no one will trust U.S. companies with their data." The opinion calls into question the sufficiency of U.S. data protections, said Caitlin Fennessy, research director at the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

"This suggests a near-term diplomatic solution will be critical," she said. Facebook said in a statement, "We are grateful for the Advocate General's opinion on these complex questions. Standard Contractual Clauses provide important safeguards to ensure that Europeans' data are protected once transferred overseas. SCCs have been designed and endorsed by the European Commission and enable thousands of Europeans to do business worldwide."

The court should follow the adviser's opinion on the clauses, said Patrick Van Eecke, global chair of law firm DLA Piper's data protection practice. "In an open and global economy which is highly dependent of data flows crossing the national borders of countries or regions, putting up hurdles prohibiting international data transfers is not good for business and not good for people either," he said.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission, Facebook's lead regulator in the EU, welcomed the advocate general's opinion noting that it "illustrates the levels of complexity associated with the kinds of issues that arise when EU data protection laws interact with the laws of third countries, to include the laws of the United States. The case is C-311/18 Facebook Ireland and Schrems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally anew; euro bonds rise on Swedish rate move

Global equity markets extended a year-end rally on Thursday that has pushed U.S. and world stock benchmarks to record highs, while bond yields in Europe rose after Sweden stopped five years of negative interest rates, signaling the end of a...

Karnataka: Opposition slams Yediyurappa govt over 2 deaths during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru

Former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched an attack on the BS Yediyurappa-led state government after two people lost their lives and 20 police personnel sustained injuries in violence that erupted...

US STOCKS-Record-setting rally resumes as Mnuchin says trade deal to be signed

Wall Streets major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.The benchmark SP 500 hit a sixth straight all-tim...

Odd News Roundups: Fictional nation Wakanda removed from U.S. trade list; Zodiac window cleaners set Tokyo sparkling

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Wakanda free trade forever Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade listThe U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA said it removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019