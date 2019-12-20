Delhi: Bhim Army chief denied permission for protest march against CAA

Delhi Police on Friday denied permission to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to carry out a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. The measures are part of the police efforts to ensure peace and law and order after violent protests erupted against the new citizenship law at various parts of the national capital.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the CAA outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15, which later turned violent. On December 19, two people were taken into custody for allegedly distributing pamphlets with inciting content on them regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA.

As many as 37 people from North-East Delhi have been kept under preventive detention on Thursday. Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area to maintain law and order situation after a protest march against the citizenship law was called by various opposition parties. The restrictions are also in place in North-East District.

The Delhi Police have requested the people to not spread rumours and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the CAA in the national capital. The Act seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.