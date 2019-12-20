Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of 'Walking Dead' stuntman awarded $8.6 mln after fatal fall

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:46 IST
Family of 'Walking Dead' stuntman awarded $8.6 mln after fatal fall

The estate of a stuntman who died after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor on a set of the AMC horror series "The Walking Dead" has been awarded $8.6 million by a jury in Atlanta, his family's lawyer said. John Bernecker's parents had sued AMC Networks and other defendants in the show's production, saying they compromised on safety measures over scheduling and financial concerns.

The estate of Bernecker, represented by his mother, was awarded $8.6 million in civil damages, with no additional punitive damages, by the jury in Atlanta's State Court of Gwinnett County. AMC Networks were found not to be negligent and liable in the unanimous decision. AMC said on Thursday "The Walking Dead" set met industry standards on stunt safety.

"That has been the case across the production of 10 seasons and more than 150 episodes, and it continues to be the case today, notwithstanding this very sad and isolated accident," it said. Bernecker was 33 when he died in July 2017 on the set in Senoia, about 40 miles south of Atlanta, Georgia.

"My sincere hope is this verdict sends a clear message regarding the need to both elevate and strictly adhere to industry safety standards every day, on every shoot, on every film set", lawyer Jeff Harris said on Thursday. "John's tragic and preventable death happened as a result of a series of safety-related failures. Learning from these failures will go a long way in making sure that similar tragedies do not happen to another performer or another family."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from Apr 2020

Mahindra Group on Friday said Anand Mahindra will step down as Executive Chairman from April 1, 2020. With effect from April 1, 2020, Mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the board of Mahindra Mahindra. This is...

Ships entering Indian waters subjected to environmental laws, says NGT

There is lack of effective monitoring of air pollution caused by ships entering Indian Maritime Zone, the National Green Tribunal has observed and said that vessels entering Indian waters are subject to environmental laws. A bench headed by...

Australian PM ends holiday to face fire crisis

Sydney, Dec 20 AFP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a Hawaii holiday on Friday following a barrage of criticism for vacationing while his country battles an unprecedented bushfire crisis. Morrison expressed regret for the ...

Let’s give 'Endgame' their moment: James Cameron confident of 'Avatar 2' breaking records

James Cameron says Avengers Endgame should enjoy its moment under the spotlight but when Avatar 2 comes, he will reclaim the top spot of the highest grossing feature film. In July, the superhero film became the worlds highest grossing movie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019