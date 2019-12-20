Left Menu
EU lower court must reexamine Puigdemont and Comin's bid to take up seats as EU lawmakers

The Court of Justice of the European Union, the EU's highest court, said on Friday that a lower EU court must reexamine the requests of former Catalan leaders Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin to take up their seats as European lawmakers.

The decision comes after the EU's highest court ruled on Thursday that jailed Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras was entitled to immunity as a member of the European Parliament.

Junqueras' situation is very similar to that of Puigdemont and Comin, who were blocked by Spain from becoming members of the European Parliament despite having won seats in elections in May. They asked the lower EU court in June to be allowed to take up their seats, but the lower EU court dismissed their request.

