NEWSALERT   A special court in Jaipur awarded death penalty to Moh'

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is poised to serve a highly visible though largely ceremonial role in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump due next month. But it is in his day job on the Supreme Court that the mild-mannere...
Prime Minister Narendra Modis clarion call has laid a wonderful foundation for the Fit India movement, launched on August 29 this year. In his popular radio show Mann Ki Baat, Modi, on 24th November, urged all the schools to celebrate Fit I...
Violence erupted in Bhadodi district on Friday as protesters pelted stone on the police party while the personnel from law enforcement agency resorted to baton charge to control the unruly mob. At Firozabad also, police did baton-charge to ...
Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Friday blamed the Congress for countrywide protests and violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The party said that the BJP cannot compromise national interest.Violence over CAA is brain child of...