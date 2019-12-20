Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curtail registration of vehicles if there is inadequate parking space: NGT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:25 IST
Curtail registration of vehicles if there is inadequate parking space: NGT

The National Green Tribunal on Friday asked authorities in 122 cities, including Delhi, which lack ambient air quality, to curtail registration of vehicles there if they do not have adequate parking space and instead upgrade the public transport there. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said environment protection measures require that the number of vehicles in any city must be limited to the available parking space.

"All public places and roads cannot be converted into parking places without any regulatory measures. Planning on this aspect is a condition precedent for compliance of environmental norms. Parking can be allowed only at designated places. Stringent measures must be taken by statutory authorities including the traffic police against any such parking," the bench said. The tribunal made it clear that the direction must be enforced not only for Delhi but for all 122 non-attainment cities, which do not meet the national ambience air quality parameters, in the country.

The green panel asked transport departments of all states and Union territories to assess the available parking capacities in the 122 cities and determine the number of vehicles which can be accommodated in the available parking space there. In case the number of vehicles exceed the capacity, there should be an action plan for providing adequate additional parking space, the tribunal said.

"If it is not possible, the number of vehicles to be registered must be curtailed by using appropriate economic disincentives or otherwise and alternative provided to the citizens in the form of public transport system. "If these steps (declaring the capacity of number of vehicles and designating parking spaces, prohibiting unregulated parking at public places) are not taken, this Tribunal may have to take coercive measures for protection of environment including direction for limiting registration of any new vehicles in the said cities," the NGT said.

Concerned over the threat posed to limited natural resources due to their overuse, the NGT had directed for assessment of carrying capacity of 122 cities, including Delhi, where air quality does not meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. The concept of "carrying capacity" addresses the question as to how many people can be permitted into any area without the risk of degrading the environment there.

The tribunal had said the Ministry of Urban Development in coordination with the Central Pollution Control Board, the Ministry of Transport and other authorities such as Planning Commission and states may carry out such a study with the help of experts. The NGT had said Delhi is over-polluted and figures quite high in the rank among the most polluted cities and there is no study about the capacity of the city with respect to the extent of population which can be accommodated and number of vehicles which can be handled by its roads.

PTI PKS PKS RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Spotlight will be on U.S. chief justice in Trump trial and in major cases

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is poised to serve a highly visible though largely ceremonial role in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump due next month. But it is in his day job on the Supreme Court that the mild-mannere...

Andhra Pradesh tops chart with 13,839 schools celebrating Fit India Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modis clarion call has laid a wonderful foundation for the Fit India movement, launched on August 29 this year. In his popular radio show Mann Ki Baat, Modi, on 24th November, urged all the schools to celebrate Fit I...

Protestors resort to arson, vandalism in Bhadohi, Firozabad, police resorts to baton charge

Violence erupted in Bhadodi district on Friday as protesters pelted stone on the police party while the personnel from law enforcement agency resorted to baton charge to control the unruly mob. At Firozabad also, police did baton-charge to ...

Violence over CAA 'brain child of Cong': J-K BJP

Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Friday blamed the Congress for countrywide protests and violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The party said that the BJP cannot compromise national interest.Violence over CAA is brain child of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019