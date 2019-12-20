UPDATE 1-EU asks Poland to consult experts before adopting law on judges

The European Commission urged Poland to hold off adopting a law that would punish judges for questioning government reforms and for applying EU law until Warsaw consults an international panel of constitutional law experts. The commission, the guardian of EU treaties that trump all national laws, also said Polish authorities should consider case law of the European Court of Justice - signalling that existing rulings contradicted the planned Polish legislation.

Commission spokesman Christian Wigand told a regular news briefing that Commision Vice President Vera Jourova had written to Polish authorities on Thursday expressing concern about the draft law. In the letter, Jourova "strongly encourages" Poland to consult the Council of Europe's Venice Commission of legal experts and "invites" state organs not to take forward the draft legislation before the necessary consultations.

The European Commission believes the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has been politicising the judiciary since it came to power in 2015 and has launched unprecedented legal steps against Poland to preserve the rule of law in the country. U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said in Geneva on Friday the overhaul of the Polish justice system could have a "very chilling effect" on the judiciary and may make judges reluctant to express their opinions freely.

PiS argues the reforms are necessary to make Polish courts more efficient, but the EU's top court has ruled that some such reforms are unlawful. The PiS-dominated lower house of parliament plans to pass a law later on Friday that could get judges fired for questioning the independence of peers who were nominated by a PiS-appointed panel.

The EU’s top court said last month it was up to Poland’s Supreme Court to decide if the panel was independent, and the Supreme Court ruled it was not. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely with a strong expectation that Poland will take full account of the case law of the Court of Justice," Wigand said.

On Wednesday, thousands of people poured on to the streets of some 200 Polish cities to protest against what they saw as an attempt by PiS to browbeat judges further. PiS, which won a second term in October, says it will continue the reforms to try to rid the judiciary of communist leftovers, even though only 10% of active Polish judges started their jobs during the communist era that ended 30 years ago.

The EU has criticised the PiS reforms as undermining the independence of the judiciary - a cornerstone of EU law - and threatened to cut off vital EU funding if they continue.

