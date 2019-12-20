President Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday arrived in Hyderabad for the winter sojourn. He will be staying at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollaram till December 28.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with council chairman, Mayor and Director General of Police (DGP) welcomed President Kovind here earlier today. According to an official release, on December 22, while in Hyderabad, the President will launch a mobile app of the Indian Red Cross Society of Telangana State Branch at a function in Raj Bhavan.

On December 23 the President will visit Puducherry where he will address the 27th annual convocation of the Pondicherry University. The following day, President Kovind will visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra in Kanniyakumari.

On December 27 the President will host a reception for senior dignitaries, including ministers, officials, leading citizens, academics, etc. at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad. (ANI)

