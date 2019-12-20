Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: Sec 144 imposed in Rajkot till Jan 1, 2020

The Gujarat government on Friday imposed Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of more than 4 people in an area, in Rajkot till January 1, 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rajkot (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:34 IST
Gujarat: Sec 144 imposed in Rajkot till Jan 1, 2020
Anti-CAA protest being held in Gujarat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat government on Friday imposed Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of more than 4 people in an area, in Rajkot till January 1, 2020. "Section 144 imposed in Rajkot till January 1, 2020," District administration said.

The said section has been imposed in view of the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in several parts of the state. Earlier in the day, Gujarat Police registered an FIR against 3,022 people on the charges of rioting, assault and criminal conspiracy for protesting against the newly-amended citizenship law in Banaskantha district.

The action was taken after scores of people staged protest against the CAA in the district on Thursday. Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, over 59 people were detained after the protest turned violent.

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Xi, in call with Trump, says U.S. interfering in its affairs -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a call with President Donald Trump on Friday, accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs but expressed hope that the two leaders could keep lines of communication open, Chinas Xinhua ne...

Anti-CAA protest: 18 metro stations closed on Friday

Commuters faced inconvenience on Friday as at least 18 metro stations were closed due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in various parts of the city. The Jama Masjid metro station which was closed around 1 pm remained sh...

Jharkhand last phase polling peaceful, 71.69 pc turnout

The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand passed off peacefully on Friday and an estimated 71.69 per cent of the 40.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise, Election Commission officials said here. For...

Biggest and best? Infantino reveals aims for new Club World Cup

Doha, Dec 20 AFP Gianni Infantino is determined to make his new, expanded Club World Cup the best club competition in the world as well as the most lucrative, as he revealed that FIFA have had nine offers to buy the commercial rights to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019