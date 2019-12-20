Farmers protest near secretariat after experts committee recommends 3 capital for Andhra

After GN Rao-led expert committee submitted a report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, farmers on Friday held a protest near secretariat against the said suggestion. The agitated farmers raised slogans against Reddy and questioned the legality of the committee.

Villagers of Velagapudi and Mandadam also hit out the streets near state secretariat and questioned the proposed idea of three capitals. Earlier in the day, farmers protested at the Velagapudi village for the second day in a row against Reddy's idea to introduce three capitals in the state.

"You'll take the High court to Kurnool and name Visakhapatnam as the capital. Do we look like a fool or something? Are you out of your mind? Where will all the farmer go," a local resident told ANI, questioning the idea proposed by Chief Minister Reddy led government.Police personnel were deployed in the area and prohibitory orders were also in place to maintain the law and order situation. The Experts Committee recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use with concern on environment and balanced regional growth.Addressing the media, the committee members said that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.

The budget and winter sessions of the Assembly will be held at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam and the Raj Bhavan, and the Assembly will be located between Mangalagiri and Nagarjuna Univesity which is not flood-prone. (ANI)

