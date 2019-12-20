Left Menu
Eastern Army Commander visits Kankinada and Kanchrapara Military Station

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command visited Kankinada and Kanchrapara Military Station on Friday to assess the operational preparedness and readiness of various units of the formation.

"The Army Commander emphasised on the need for remaining ready at all times to meet the emerging security challenges to all officers and soldiers during his visit," an official release said.

Chauhan also interacted with the troops and exhorted them to continue with their efforts in service of the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

