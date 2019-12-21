Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests against CAA at Maulana Azad National Urdu University enters 7th day

The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) entered the seventh day on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 01:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 01:26 IST
Protests against CAA at Maulana Azad National Urdu University enters 7th day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) entered the seventh day on Friday. The Students Union called a press conference which was attended by student leaders from the University of Hyderabad, MANUU, United Against Hate, Campus Front of India (CFI) and PFI. In the conference it was decided to carry forward the agitation in a more organised manner.

Laeeq Ahmad, the general secretary of Fraternity Movement, spoke about the NRC. CFI National Committee member Karimul Bari from Assam said that they will take all the necessary steps to stop National Population Register (NPR) in their state as they are doing with NRC and Citizenship Act. He urged the protesters to make everyone aware of NPR which he said was "equally dangerous" and a back door plan of the government, just like NRC.

Umar Farooq, MANUU Students Union president, stated that they will coordinate with all the organisations and students of various universities who are fighting against the Citizenship Act. The Students Union also organised a human chain protest against NPR, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and NRC that was joined by MANUU Teachers Association. Teachers walked along with the students and extended their support to the agitation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 posts biggest weekly pct gain since Sept amid data, trade optimism

U.S. stocks hit record closing highs again on Friday and the SP 500 registered its biggest weekly percentage gain since early September after data showed a rise in consumer spending and investors continued to be optimistic about development...

Article 370 abrogated to boost economic development, end discrimination: US lawmaker

An influential US lawmaker has said that the Indian governments decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was to support efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost economic development, fight corruption and end caste ...

Two Malian troops, two civilians killed by roadside bombs

Two soldiers and two civilians have been killed and another six people injured in separate roadside-bomb attacks this week in volatile central Mali, local government and security officials said on Friday. The two civilian victims were women...

Expert committee report on 3 capitals duplication of Jagan Reddy's views: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

As GN Rao-led expert committee submitted a report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that the report is nothing new but simply a duplication of Redd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019