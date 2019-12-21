Maha: Two get life sentence for killing man

A court here has convicted and sentenced two Mumbra residents to life imprisonment for killing a man over a dispute seven years ago. While the third accused in the case, who is a juvenile, is being tried by the juvenile court, another accused is still at large.

In his judgment on Wednesday, district judge V Y Jadhav awarded life imprisonment to Aamir Salim Shaikh (24) and Kamran Asif Khan (24) and fined them Rs 50,000 each, out of which Rs 90,000 will be given to the victim's widow. Appearing for the prosecution, additional public prosecutor Sanjay More informed the court that the crime occurred during Ramzan, when vendors had put up their stalls on pavements at Mumbra town of Maharashtra's Thane district.

On July 20, 2013 at around 8 pm, the accused had brutally attacked Ammu Najir Shaikh with swords and knives, following a dispute over space to set up the juvenile accused's stall, More said..

