India's Modi summons ministers to discuss security situation following protests

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting with his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss the security situation in the country following protests against a controversial citizenship law, said two government sources.

At least 14 people have been killed in violent clashes between the police and protesters since parliament last week passed a contentious citizenship law, that critics say discriminates against Muslims and undermines the country's secular constitution.

