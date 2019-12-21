15 held in connection with Daryaganj violence sent to 2-day judicial custody

Fifteen people arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area were sent to two days' judicial custody by a city court on Saturday.

The police had sought 14 days' judicial custody of the arrested people.

One of those arrested claimed he was a juvenile. However, the police said he told them he is aged 23.

