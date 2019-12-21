Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC asks RIL, BG to disclose assets on Centre plea

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 19:20 IST
Delhi HC asks RIL, BG to disclose assets on Centre plea

The Delhi High Court has asked Reliance Industries (RIL) and British Gas (BG) to disclose their assets on the central government's plea for directions to both companies not to dispose of their assets. The government has sought to restrain the two companies from disposing of their assets as they have allegedly failed to pay it USD 3,856,734,582 as per an arbitral award in favour of the Centre in relation to the Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) production-sharing contracts.

Justice J R Midha has directed the two companies to file an affidavit of their assets in accordance with the new format of form 16A under the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) that the high court has drafted in a recent judgement. Earlier on November 22, the high court had directed the two companies to file their affidavits of assets in form 16A of CPC and had listed the matter for compliance on December 20.

On December 20, the court directed the companies to file the affidavits according to the new format of form 16A. The direction had come on the government's application to restrain the two companies from disposing of their assets.

The application was filed in a petition moved by the government for execution of the arbitral award in its favour. The Centre in its application, moved through central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, has alleged that RIL is under a huge group debt and it was in the process of selling or transferring or alienating its assets and creating third-party interest in the movable and immovable properties to cover its liabilities.

It has said in the application that if RIL liquidates its assets and properties, there would be nothing left for the government to execute the arbitral award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Zidane says Guardiola 'best coach in the world'

Madrid, Dec 21 AFP Zinedine Zidane insisted Saturday his key aim this season was to win La Liga with Real Madrid, but admitted they faced a thrilling challenge trying to outwit Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, who they meet in the last 16...

Bolt sprinkles stardust on Tokyo Olympic Stadium opening

Tokyo, Dec 21 AFP Usain Bolt may not be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but he took a star turn Saturday in the inauguration of the new National Stadium, seven months before the Opening Ceremony. The retired Jamaican sprint superstar j...

CAA protesters gather at Gandhi statue in London

Hundreds of students and other groups gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC in India. ...

Cong to hold silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday

Amid nationwide agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019