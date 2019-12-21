Left Menu
India, China call for approaching boundary issue from strategic perspective at boundary talks

India and China on Saturday agreed that it is important to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and called for approaching the issue from the strategic perspective at boundary talks.

The 22nd round of India-China boundary talks in New Delhi on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

India and China on Saturday agreed that it is important to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and called for approaching the issue from the strategic perspective at boundary talks. "Special Representatives underlined the importance of approaching boundary question from the strategic perspective of India-China relations and agreed that early settlement of boundary question serves fundamental interests of both countries," the MEA said in a statement released shortly after the 22nd Meeting of Special Representatives of the two neighbours.

During the talks, the MEA said, both sides highlighted the importance of resolving the pending final settlement of the boundary question for the overall development of the bilateral relationship between India and China. In this context, the two countries also recognised the importance of existing Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to promote exchanges and communication between the border personnel and to ensure predictability in border management as well as strategic communication, the statement said.

The talks were constructive with focus on taking forward the India-China Closer Developmental Partnership as per the guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the second informal summit at Chennai in October 2019 and reviewed the progress made since then. There was a consensus that both sides should respect each other's sensitivities and concerns in order to build mutual trust, the MEA said.

The Special Representatives also exchanged views on important bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Indian delegation was led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, while the Chinese side is being represented by State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This was the first meeting between the Special Representatives of both countries since the second Modi-Xi summit. During the visit, State Councilor Wang Yi also called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The next meeting of the Special Representatives will be held in China as per mutual convenience. (ANI)

