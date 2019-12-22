Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra: Farmers' protest against GN Rao committee report enters third day

Farmers continued to protest for the third consecutive day here on Saturday against the GN Rao-led expert committee's report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 07:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 07:27 IST
Andhra: Farmers' protest against GN Rao committee report enters third day
Farmers protest against GN Rao committee report . Image Credit: ANI

Farmers continued to protest for the third consecutive day here on Saturday against the GN Rao-led expert committee's report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. The farmers blocked roads and raised slogans against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy even as they questioned the legality of the committee.

The expert committee has recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth. Addressing the media, the committee members had said that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one Bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.

The budget and winter sessions of the Assembly will be held at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, and the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly will be located between Mangalagiri and Nagarjuna Univesity which is not flood-prone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Bucks hammer Knicks, match best start in team history

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed to match the best 30-game start in team history with a 123-102 victory over the host New Yor...

Mexican Catholic group says late leader Maciel abused at least 60 minors

Marcial Maciel, the Mexican founder of the ultra-conservative Legionaries of Christ, abused at least 60 minors, according to a new report published Saturday by the Roman Catholic group. Maciel was punished by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 when ...

Caps stop Lightning to sweep season series

Dmitry Orlov scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and Nic Dowd added an empty-netter as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 Saturday night. The game was tied 1-1 when two penalties forced W...

Ellis lifts Predators over Bruins in OT

Ryan Ellis scored with 55 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Nashville Predators edged the host Boston Bruins 4-3 Saturday night. Roman Josi had two goals, and Filip Forsberg also scored as the Predators won for the third time in four g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019