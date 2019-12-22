Bengaluru: People flock to street in support of Citizenship Act

Scores of people residing in Bengaluru on Sunday participated in a march in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The supporters also emphasised on the need to create awareness among others and said that the people who are protesting against this new Act are not familiar with the clauses of the Act.

"All the people of Bengaluru have gathered today to support the CAA Act which has been brought by the Central government...The misinformation campaign has to be dispelled and the outreach programme has to commence. Many independent thinkers have organised this demonstration and certainly, in the coming days, more support will swell up," said one of the enthusiastic supporter while speaking to ANI. "We held a silent gathering in support of the CAA...People protesting against it do not know what is CAA... What is CAB? No one can oppose it as it has been framed by the Constitution. The laws are framed by the Indian Constitution. No one will be discriminated on the basis of the Act. One must go read the entire Act thoroughly,"

The supporters were seen holding placards with the slogans " CAA is secular, India supports CAA, CAA is good for India". They were also shouting slogans in support of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre. CAA grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

