China considering more RRR cuts to lower financing costs - Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the government will study taking more measures to lower financing costs for smaller companies, including broad-based and "targeted" cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), lending and rediscounting.

Li made the comments during a trip to the southwestern province of Sichuan, according to state television CCTV. He did not give details.

China's economic growth slowed to near 30-year lows in the third quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

