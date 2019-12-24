Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-S.Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N.Korea-U.S. dialogue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 10:10 IST
UPDATE 1-S.Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N.Korea-U.S. dialogue

China, Japan, and South Korea have agreed to work together to promote dialogue between the United States and North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday following a summit between the three countries in China.

North Korea has set a year-end deadline for the United States to change what it says is a policy of hostility amid a stalemate in efforts to make progress on their pledge to end the North's nuclear program and establish lasting peace. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump have met three times since June 2018, but there has been no substantive progress in dialogue while the North demanded crushing international sanctions be lifted first.

Speaking in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu following a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Moon said the three countries agreed on the need for close communication. "South Korea, China, Japan, the three countries, agreed to continue close communication and cooperation towards denuclearisation and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," Moon said at a joint news conference.

"We shared a view that peace on the Korean Peninsula is in the common interest of the three countries, and decided to work together to ensure that denuclearisation and peace continue through prompt North Korea-U.S. dialogue," he added. Li said that the three leaders reaffirmed the need to seek a resolution to the North Korean issue via dialogue and for the three to cooperate in this regard.

China is North Korea's most important economic and diplomatic backer, though Beijing has been angered by Pyongyang's repeated missile and nuclear tests. U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun met with two senior Chinese diplomats during his two-day visit to Beijing last week, following similar meetings in South Korea and Japan days earlier, as diplomats make last-ditch attempts to prevent new confrontation.

Beijing, together with Russia, proposed last week that the United Nations Security Council lift some sanctions in what it calls an attempt to break the current deadlock and seek to build support. But it is unclear whether Beijing can convince Seoul and Tokyo to break ranks with Washington, which has made its opposition clear and can veto any resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Five in hospital after balloon drop sparks stampede at Australian shopping centre

Five people were hospitalised after Christmas shoppers were crushed in a midnight balloon drop of gift vouchers at a Sydney suburban shopping centre. Video footage showed people at the Westfield Parramatta shopping centre jostling for the g...

Festive spirit in Goa ahead of Christmas

Ahead of Christmas, markets across Goa are in full festive spirit with a variety of trees, cribs, and decorative items at offer. The markets are glistening with strings of lights, stockings, glass balls, tree toppers, garlands and many othe...

Packers shut down Vikings, clinch NFC North title

Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 154 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North title with a 23-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Jones ran for the go-ahead touchd...

NBA roundup: Nuggets edge Suns, extend win streak

Jamal Murray had 28 points and seven assists, and he hit a go-ahead basket with 2.5 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 on Monday. Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019