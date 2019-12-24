Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for people commuting from Noida

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for people coming from Noida and advised them to take the DND Flyway or Akshardham road to commute to Delhi. The advisory was issued as road no. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement.

"Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. A few days back, the police had also stopped vehicular movement on the road, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad, in view of protests against the citizenship law.The protest in Seelampur came days after the clashes between police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia over the citizenship law.The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.