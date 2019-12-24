Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 18:45 IST
UPDATE 2-Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call

A Turkish court ruled on Tuesday that businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala should be kept in jail despite a call for his release by the European Court of Human Rights, as a trial over his involvement in 2013 protests continued. Kavala has been in custody for more than two years, charged with attempting to overthrow the government by organizing and funding protests against then-Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan which started in Istanbul's Gezi Park and spread nationwide.

Kavala, who faces life in jail if convicted, denies the allegations. Fifteen other defendants are on trial along with him but he is the only one in custody. Their trial was adjourned on Tuesday until Jan. 28. The Turkish court said it had decided to keep Kavala in jail due to the severity of the alleged crimes and was awaiting a response from the justice ministry on whether the ECHR ruling was final.

The European court called for his immediate release two weeks ago, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offense. ECHR rulings are legally binding but Turkey has frequently not implemented them. "The ECHR was very clear. It orders that he (Kavala) be released immediately and Turkey's court has not abided by this ruling," said Garo Paylan, a lawmaker from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

"We saw once again that the judiciary in Turkey has collapsed," he said after observing the hearing. "The president still can't accept that Gezi was a protest action and wants to label it as a terrorist act." Critics of Erdogan's government have questioned the independence of Turkish courts, especially since a crackdown following a failed coup in 2016. Erdogan and his AK Party say the judiciary makes independent decisions.

The indictment cited tapped phone calls in which Kavala discussed sending pastries, milk, juice and gas masks to protesters as evidence that he financed the protests. Two police officers involved in the crackdown on the protests at the time told the court on Tuesday they had not personally seen Kavala taking part in or directing violent acts.

Kavala says his detention was unlawful and has requested release, saying witnesses had not given the court any information regarding him directing the violent acts. "Since all the activities in the indictment are activities that do not involve a crime, this indictment is a document that has a quality of expressing that I am not guilty," Kavala told the court on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler

President Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a war of words with Europe on Tuesday, accusing Poland of colluding with Hitler and of anti-Semitism. Tensions are running high between Moscow and Warsaw, with NATO and EU member Poland fearing wha...

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.We will be having a signing ceremony, yes, Trump told rep...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse Christmas Eve protesters

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as anti-government rallies escalated into chaos on Christmas ...

UPDATE 1-Mexico says surveillance of embassy in Bolivia has eased after spat

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that excessive monitoring of Mexicos diplomatic facilities in Bolivia had eased since his government issued a complaint about it a day earlier.Mexico on Monday accused Bolivia of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019