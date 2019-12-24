Left Menu
3 convicted by MCOCA court for killing man in Mumbai bar

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:26 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:26 IST
The MCOCA court in Mumbai on Tuesday convicted three persons for killing a gangster in a bar in suburban Khar in 2013. Special Judge RR Bhosale in likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment on December 27.

While they were convicted under sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, the three were acquitted of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) charges. As per the prosecution, gangster Vijay Pujari and four others had gone to a bar in Khar, where the three convicts came and shot and stabbed him.

Pujari died en route to hospital and police probe led to the arrest of Ajay Pandit, Sai Karne, Pramod Jathar, Deepak Sharma, Virendra Singh alias Viren Thakur, Vijendra Nayak alias Zendu, Ajit Singh and Bhupendra Singh alias Lala. According to the prosecution, there were quarrels between Pujari and absconding accused Rahul and Deepak.

Initially, they belonged to the same gang headed by Pandit but parted ways later. Pandit too was arrested by the police in the case. Main accused Rahul remained absconding. Of the eight accused, the court convicted Deepak, Thakur and Pandit for murder and criminal conspiracy..

