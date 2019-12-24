Nigeria orders release of Sowore, Dasuki, heeding court orders - attorney general

Nigeria's attorney general ordered the release on bail of an ex-presidential candidate and a former national security adviser, in recognition of a court order that they are released.

State security had ignored the court order that former adviser Sambo Dasuki, who has been held since 2015, be released, and controversially re-arrested activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore hours after his release on bail earlier this month.

"The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land," Attorney General and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said in a statement.

