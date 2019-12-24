Left Menu
Decision to create CDS is major step towards bringing about jointmanship between Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the decision to create Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is a major step towards bringing about jointmanship between the Armed Forces.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 22:05 IST
Decision to create CDS is major step towards bringing about jointmanship between Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the decision to create Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) rank is a major step towards bringing about jointmanship between the Armed Forces. "The decision to create CDS is a major step towards bringing about jointmanship between the Armed Forces. With this decision the government has fulfilled the commitment given by the PM Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort during his Independence Day speech this year," Singh tweeted.

"In a historic decision for ushering in reforms in higher defence management in the country, the Government has decided to create a post of Chief of Defence Staff and to create a Department of Military Affairs, within the Ministry of Defence (MoD)," he added. In a historic development, the government on Tuesday announced the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff which will fall under the ambit of the Department of Military Affairs.

The CDS appointed by the Narendra Modi government, will facilitate the restructuring of military commands of the armed forces and create the required jointness among them to establish the theatre commands in future. "The Department of Military Affairs under the CDS will facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of joint/theatre commands," top government officials told ANI.

"CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs. CDS post would be held by a four-star General and he would not be eligible to hold any Government office after demitting the office of CDS. He will also not hold any private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting the office of CDS," the sources said. Sources said the CDS will also have a second role, he will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. In this role, he will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

