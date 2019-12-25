Japan ruling party lawmaker arrested on casino bribery suspicion -prosecutors

Japanese authorities on Wednesday arrested ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on suspicion of accepting bribes from a company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, Tokyo prosecutors said in a document.

Akimoto, who was a senior vice minister in the Cabinet Office until October 2018 and oversaw the government's policy on introducing casinos, is suspected of receiving 3 million yen ($27,500) in cash from three suspects, knowing their company wanted help with a casino bid, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said they also arrested the three suspects on suspicion of bribery. No one was available for comment at Akimoto's office. The lawmaker, whose office was raided by prosecutors last week, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. ($1 = 109.3700 yen)

