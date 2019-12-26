Libyan interior minister says will ask for Turkish support if Tripoli war escalates
Libya's internationally recognized government will officially request military support from Turkey if the war over the capital escalates, the Tripoli-based interior minister said on Thursday. Eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have been trying to take Tripoli since April. Earlier on Thursday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would send troops to Libya as soon as next month as it had received a request from Tripoli.
"If the situation escalates then we have the right to defend Tripoli and its residents," Fathi Bashagha told reporters in Tunis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Tripoli
- Libya
- Ankara
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Khalifa Haftar
- Fathi Bashagha
- Tunis
