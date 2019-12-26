Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 18:04 IST
For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26 ** ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, to arrive in Islamabad.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

ANKARA - Moldova's president, Igor Dodon, will pay an official visit to Turkey (to Dec. 30) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

TALLINN – 9th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (to Jan. 13). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

BURMA – 72nd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 6 LONDON - Costa Book Category Awards Winners to be announced. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House.

PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 41st anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9 ZAGREB - European Commission visits Croatia as the nation starts its Presidency of the Council of the EU (to Jan. 10). - - - - - - - - - Friday, JANUARY 10

BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 9th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election. TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

HAITI - 10th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 13

ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16). ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 STRASBOURG, France - European Commission's vice-presidents, Vera Jourova and Dubravka Suica, present the bloc's executive plan for its Conference on the Future of Europe.

TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15 MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 20 BRUSSELSEurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the "Review of the Stability and Growth Pact." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, January 23 ZAGREB, CroatiaEU informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (to Jan. 24). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the executive's 2020 work programme in Brussels. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 BRUSSELSEurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeing. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

BRUSSESL – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

