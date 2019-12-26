CBI conducts searches at Ranchi in connection with disproportionate assets case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of Santosh Kumar, then Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in connection with a disproportionate asset (DA) case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of Santosh Kumar, then Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in connection with a disproportionate asset (DA) case.
During the searches, the CBI recovered three incriminating documents pertaining to purchase of one more flat in Ranchi, the value of which was put at Rs 44 lakh. The disproportionate asset in the case has increased to Rs 98 lakh now, which was earlier Rs 54 lakh, as per the sources. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- Ranchi
- Santosh Kumar
- Central Reserve Police Force
ALSO READ
CBI carries out searches at 13 locations in Rs 568.52 crore bank fraud
CBI searches at 13 places in Mumbai, Lonavala in connection with Rs 568.52 cr alleged bank loan fraud by jewellery firm: Officials.
Telangana encounter deaths: Other members of inquiry panel will be ex-Bombay HC judge Rekha Sondur Baldota, ex-CBI Director D R Karthikeyan.
CBI searches premises of man who 'kidnapped' daughter over custody battle with wife
Industrialists in India scared of paying 'CBI taxes': Mamata