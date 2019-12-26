CBI conducts searches at Ranchi in connection with disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of Santosh Kumar, then Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in connection with a disproportionate asset (DA) case.

During the searches, the CBI recovered three incriminating documents pertaining to purchase of one more flat in Ranchi, the value of which was put at Rs 44 lakh. The disproportionate asset in the case has increased to Rs 98 lakh now, which was earlier Rs 54 lakh, as per the sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.