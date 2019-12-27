Guj HC upholds death sentence to man for rape, murder of minor

The Gujarat High Court onFriday upheld a lower court's order of death sentence to a manfor raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Surat inOctober last year

A division bench of Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice AC Rao rejected an appeal filed by Anil Yadav against the deathsentence awarded to him by a special POCSO court in Surat inJuly this year.

