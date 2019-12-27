Kerala not planning to set up detention centres: CMO

The Kerala government on Friday denied media reports that detention centres are being set up in the state and affirmed that none of the ministers of the government has seen any file regarding it.

"The state government has not taken a decision as being reported in a section of the media that the state is planning detention centre. None of the ministers of the government has seen any file regarding this," the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

It added that the government has ordered that the proceedings initiated by the former government from 2012 be halted following the present situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.