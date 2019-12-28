Seemapuri CAA protest: Court adjourns hearing on bail plea of accused till Dec 31

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till December 31 the hearing on the bail petition filed by ten accused who were arrested after a protest in Seemapuri area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) turned violent last week. Additional Session judge Suchi Laker also sought medical reports of the injured policemen from Delhi Police's Investigation Officer (IO).

During the course of hearing today, senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishna said that there is no evidence to ascertain that his clients had the intention to kill anyone and hence cannot be charged with Sector 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court had on December 22 sent 11 people to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the protests.

One accused later claimed to be a juvenile following which the court directed the city police to carry out a bone ossification test on him. The test, which determines the age, has to be submitted by December 30. (ANI)

