Those responsible for Kota tragedy should be sternly punished: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday condemned the death of newborns at a hospital in Kota and said that those responsible should be given a stern punishment. As many as 10 newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in Kota. According to the hospital official, 77 deaths have taken place till now in the month of December.

"It is extremely painful. The matter should be investigated. A similar incident occurred earlier in Jaipur in JK Lone Hospital. This is unacceptable. If this has happened due to anyone's carelessness or mistake, a stern punishment should be given to him," said Pilot. Speaking on the occasion of Congress party's foundation day here, Pilot said that the party has fulfilled its responsibilities being the oldest party in the country.

"We have faced several challenges. We have completed the journey of 134 years. The Congress party has fulfilled all its responsibilities being the oldest party in the country. For the challenges of today, we all need to be united," said Pilot. "Today we have raised a slogan across the nation -- Bharat Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao. The country is under attack. The Constitution is being challenged. People are taking to roads and raising questions about unemployment, price hike. Be it NPR, CAA, NRC, this has created a kind of fear among the people," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.