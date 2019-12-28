Left Menu
Dissent should be expressed in a democratic, non-violent manner: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today called for an enlightened debate on all larger issues and stressed that dissent has to be expressed in a democratic and non-violent manner.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today called for an enlightened debate on all larger issues and stressed that dissent has to be expressed in a democratic and non-violent manner. "Constitutional methods and violence do not go together," he said, while paying rich tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary on Saturday and went down the memory lane recalling his long association with him.

Releasing a book titled -- The Renaissance Man - The Many Facets of Arun Jaitley -- Naidu said that even months after the passing away of his closest friend, he found it difficult to come to terms with the bitter fact that Jaitley was no more. He said, "Whenever there is a need for enlightened debate, Jaitley will be missed."

Describing Jaitley as a thorough gentleman and a man of impeccable integrity, Naidu said that he never compromised on principles and was a staunch opponent of corruption. Stating that Jaitley was a shining example of a leader with 4Cs -- Character, Calibre, Capacity, and Conduct, VP expressed concerns that there was a worrisome trend in politics with people bringing in other 4Cs- Caste, Community, Criminality, and Cash.

Describing Jaitley as "a multi-faceted genius and a powerhouse of knowledge with a sharp analytical mind," Naidu recalled his ability to communicate effectively and explain even the most complex matters in a simple, lucid manner. Referring to Jaitley's deft handling of the economy at a critical time, the Vice President said that his persuasive skills and the spirit of camaraderie were in full display to evolve a consensus during the tough negotiations with states for the GST.

The Vice President also referred to various measures taken by Jaitley as Union Finance Minister to ensure that the banking sector did not slip into a deeper morass due to NPAs. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code introduced during his tenure proved to be a revolutionary step, he said. (ANI)

